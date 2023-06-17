Empowered Funds LLC Invests $12.13 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,311. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

