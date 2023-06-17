Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.60 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.74. 4,053,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,947. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

