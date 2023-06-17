Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 1,413,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $33.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

