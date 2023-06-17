Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 742,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,981. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $173.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

