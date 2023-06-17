Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of LCI Industries worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,961,000 after buying an additional 134,648 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

LCII stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

