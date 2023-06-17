Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 9,205,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,893. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

