Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in American Express by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,752 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

