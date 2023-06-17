Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $173.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.