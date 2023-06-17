Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.