Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $459.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.03 and a 200 day moving average of $470.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

