Empirical Finance LLC Buys 33 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking stock opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,639.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2,435.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

