Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

