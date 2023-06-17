Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 211 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

