ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.22 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $79.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.37 or 0.99996164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03984044 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

