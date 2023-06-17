eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Acquires $18,020.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Rating) SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,260.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

