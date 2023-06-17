Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells $780,699.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EWGet Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

