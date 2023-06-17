EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,276.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $20.80 during trading hours on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.