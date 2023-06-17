ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,248,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 4,944,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $2.39 on Friday. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,259. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECNCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

