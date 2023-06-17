Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 46,572 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.