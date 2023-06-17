Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 46,572 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 233.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

