Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
EGRX stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a PE ratio of 377.48 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,227,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.