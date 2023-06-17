e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 514088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.10 ($0.29).

e-therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.20. The company has a market capitalization of £127.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,115.00 and a beta of 0.33.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

