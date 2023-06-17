Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 500,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DVAX stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 96,747 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 386.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 696,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 553,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

