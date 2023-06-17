Duke Royalty Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.05 million, a PE ratio of 492.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.96. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.48).

In related news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 382,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £114,741 ($143,569.82). 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

