Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.