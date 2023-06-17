Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 29th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 1,530,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,154. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $72,204.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

