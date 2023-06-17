Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) vs. Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Financial Comparison

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Drax Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A Verbund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Drax Group and Verbund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Drax Group and Verbund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verbund 0 5 4 0 2.44

Verbund has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 495.47%. Given Drax Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Drax Group is more favorable than Verbund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drax Group and Verbund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -23.68 Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 154.50

Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Drax Group beats Verbund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station with an installed capacity of 3,906 megawatts (MW) located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 MW located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland. It also owns and operates Daldowie fuel plant that processes sludge, a plant that converts it into dry low-odour fuel pellets. In addition, the company manufactures and sells compressed wood pellets; and supplies renewable electricity. Drax Group plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About Verbund

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.