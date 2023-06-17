Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $31.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

