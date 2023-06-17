Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Down 28.4% in May

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 851,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

