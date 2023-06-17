DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.48.

NYSE:DASH opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,557.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $68,779,604. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

