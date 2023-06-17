Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,204,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,403,000 after buying an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average of $145.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

