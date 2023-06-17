DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Sells $32,180.00 in Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DMC Global Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

