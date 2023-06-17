DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Sells $32,180.00 in Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
DMC Global Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.01.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
