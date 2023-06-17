Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.73

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.73 and traded as high as $117.60. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $116.30, with a volume of 285,856 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.