Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Diageo Price Performance

DGEAF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Diageo has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

