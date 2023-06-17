Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
DGEAF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Diageo has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.
