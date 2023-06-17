DeversiFi Price Hits $0.67 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $67.27 million and $136.56 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

