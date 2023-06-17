Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.