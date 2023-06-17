Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.69

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 57400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3989 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

