dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 808,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 644.9 days.

dentalcorp Price Performance

Shares of DNTCF opened at $5.25 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

