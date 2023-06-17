Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

