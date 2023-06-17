DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $614,426.35 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00105414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017198 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,478 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

