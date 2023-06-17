Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $13.98 or 0.00052746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $213.40 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00108366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019555 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,264,645 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

