Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 426,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.72. 490,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,738. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $517.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

