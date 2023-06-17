David C. Rockecharlie Buys 4,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 669,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,438. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after buying an additional 104,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

