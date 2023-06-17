Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of DAVEW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,626 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

