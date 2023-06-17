Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTNR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,337. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

See Also

