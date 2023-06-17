Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $221.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

