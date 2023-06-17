Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. 29,703,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

