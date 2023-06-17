Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 4,031 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 6.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,547,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,281. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.