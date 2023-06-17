DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003187 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $141.07 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

