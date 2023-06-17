Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Daktronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 343,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $306.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

