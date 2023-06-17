DA Davidson Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.